Frax (FRAX) One Day Volume Hits $12.38 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $12.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.



About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

