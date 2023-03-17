Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 5.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.60. Approximately 155,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 81,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.32.
FEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.30.
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
