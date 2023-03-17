Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 5.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.60. Approximately 155,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 81,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.30.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy ( TSE:FEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of C$355.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.2670157 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

