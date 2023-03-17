Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$10.25” Price Target for Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Fundamental Research set a C$10.25 price target on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
TSE:TF opened at C$7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$664.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.04, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 112.57. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.77.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
