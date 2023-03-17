FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.62

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FW Thorpe Stock Up 0.3 %

TFW opened at GBX 378.24 ($4.61) on Friday. FW Thorpe has a 1-year low of GBX 335.38 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 480 ($5.85). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 390.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 393.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of £443.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,217.65 and a beta of 0.65.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

