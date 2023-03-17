FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.62

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FW Thorpe Stock Up 0.3 %
TFW opened at GBX 378.24 ($4.61) on Friday. FW Thorpe has a 1-year low of GBX 335.38 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 480 ($5.85). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 390.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 393.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of £443.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,217.65 and a beta of 0.65.
FW Thorpe Company Profile
