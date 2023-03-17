G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIII. UBS Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday. CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

