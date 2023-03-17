Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.93

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 3837721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GXE. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$150,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,924,094.64. In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$150,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,924,094.64. Also, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$83,728.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,879 shares in the company, valued at C$551,127.15. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $324,249 over the last ninety days. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

