Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as €3.88 ($4.17) and last traded at €3.84 ($4.13). Approximately 60,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.81 ($4.09).

Genfit Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.87.

About Genfit

(Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.