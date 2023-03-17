GeniuX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One GeniuX token can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeniuX has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $31,817.79 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000052 BTC.
GeniuX Profile
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com.
