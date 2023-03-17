Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, RTT News reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Geron Price Performance

GERN stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Geron by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Geron by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

