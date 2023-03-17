GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Up 5.9%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $37.29. Approximately 2,406,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,665,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.