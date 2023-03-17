Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.9 %

GKOS stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 158,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,182. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

