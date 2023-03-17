Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 524,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Global Partners stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $979.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 52.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.572 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Global Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

