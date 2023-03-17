Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.16. 908,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 646,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

