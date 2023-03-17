GMX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $111.53 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $82.53 or 0.00301737 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $705.89 million and $111.53 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,997,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,553,416 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

