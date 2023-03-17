GMX Price Hits $78.53 on Top Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. GMX has a market capitalization of $671.69 million and $27.30 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $78.53 or 0.00294548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00366420 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,042.03 or 0.26632667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,997,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,553,155 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

