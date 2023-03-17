GMX Price Tops $81.36 on Major Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, GMX has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for $81.36 or 0.00304772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $695.87 million and approximately $186.97 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00367495 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,141.54 or 0.26710855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,997,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,586 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

