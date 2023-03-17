Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Position Increased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,666.7% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

GEM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,270. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

