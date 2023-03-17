Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 25,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 35.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

