GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 99.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after buying an additional 848,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after buying an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.73. 1,015,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

