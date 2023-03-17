GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,758 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

