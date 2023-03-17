GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 797 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

