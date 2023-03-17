GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $369.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,430. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

