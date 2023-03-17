Gradient Investments LLC Invests $27.99 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,993,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,948,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $1,911,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE ARE opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.94 and a 12 month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.