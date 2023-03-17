Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $971,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 2.5 %

BA opened at $203.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.67. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

