Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

