Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.