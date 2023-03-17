Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 17 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.2 %

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,214.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,136.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $973.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.