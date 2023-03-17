Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$94.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$96.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$83.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.47. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.61%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

