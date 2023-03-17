Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average is $145.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

