Gries Financial LLC Acquires 2,964 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $71.08. 480,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.