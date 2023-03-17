Gries Financial LLC Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 347,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

