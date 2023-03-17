Gries Financial LLC Has $984,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 118,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,151.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in 3M by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $102.70. 1,594,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

