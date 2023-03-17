Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grifols by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after purchasing an additional 591,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.