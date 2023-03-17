Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Trading Down 7%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Rating) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Guangshen Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Guangshen Railway Stock Up 1.6 %

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.