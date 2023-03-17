Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Reaches $0.0781 on Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $22.65 million and approximately $526,362.67 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of 'Guardians' and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards."

