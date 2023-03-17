Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $44.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.81.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 3.5 %

HWC opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

