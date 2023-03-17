HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,980.04

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,980.04 ($24.13) and last traded at GBX 1,994.72 ($24.31), with a volume of 100618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,025 ($24.68).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,184.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 640.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 143.41, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at HarbourVest Global Private Equity

In other news, insider Anulika Ajufo purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,087 ($25.44) per share, with a total value of £19,993.46 ($24,367.41). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

