Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Purchases A$9,256,086.53 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey bought 2,426,235 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.82 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,256,086.53 ($6,170,724.35).

Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Gerald Harvey acquired 3,100,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.82 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,838,900.00 ($7,892,600.00).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Gerald Harvey bought 1,090,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.85 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$4,193,230.00 ($2,795,486.67).

On Thursday, March 9th, Gerald Harvey bought 620,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.86 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,393,820.00 ($1,595,880.00).

On Friday, March 3rd, Gerald Harvey acquired 1,865,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,660,013.33).

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.