HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Verona Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,317,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,089,000 after acquiring an additional 267,990 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,875,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,137,000 after buying an additional 196,544 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,748.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,897,552 shares of company stock valued at $91,123,511 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.