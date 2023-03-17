HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

TSE:ONC opened at C$1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.70. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$3.10.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

