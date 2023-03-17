HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

SLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Silence Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,506. The firm has a market cap of $270.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

About Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,122,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 841,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

