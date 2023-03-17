HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.
SLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
Silence Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,506. The firm has a market cap of $270.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.