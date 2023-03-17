Head to Head Contrast: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) vs. Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Ingenia Communities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 5.15 $38.86 million $1.99 11.33 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 45.74% 13.44% 5.51% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for One Liberty Properties and Ingenia Communities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given One Liberty Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Ingenia Communities Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on more than 10,850 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do. In addition to the Group's on balance sheet portfolio of 99 communities, Ingenia's portfolio includes: five greenfield lifestyle community developments owned through a development Joint Venture with Sun Communities, Inc (NYSE: SUI); and six established communities through the Group's managed funds. In addition to ownership interests in the JV and funds, Ingenia receives fees for services provided to these entities. The Group is supported by over 4,000 investors and more than 1,200 employees dedicated to creating community for our residents and guests.

