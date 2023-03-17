Head-To-Head Review: Aceragen (ACGN) versus Its Rivals

Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aceragen to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Aceragen has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aceragen’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aceragen alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aceragen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceragen N/A -68.74% -34.26% Aceragen Competitors -5,096.63% -118.22% -38.20%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceragen 0 0 0 0 N/A Aceragen Competitors 982 3976 10993 170 2.64

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aceragen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 84.65%. Given Aceragen’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aceragen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Aceragen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Aceragen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aceragen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aceragen N/A $98.09 million -0.66 Aceragen Competitors $773.48 million $115.35 million -2.50

Aceragen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aceragen. Aceragen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Aceragen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aceragen, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research and development of medications for rare and orphan diseases. The firm’s product portfolio includes ACG-801 and ACG-701, which targets Farber Disease, Melioidosis, and Cystic Fibrosis. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aceragen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceragen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.