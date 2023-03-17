Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.98 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $51.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00065772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00048250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000837 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,051,791,115 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,093,780,086.392704 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06224284 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $42,893,338.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.