Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $46.81 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $46.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00047874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000817 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,051,791,115 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,093,780,086.392704 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06224284 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $42,893,338.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

