Hedera Trading Up 9.6% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $42.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00062852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00050503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,093,780,086 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,083,557,506.1136 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05945769 USD and is down -11.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $52,668,062.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.