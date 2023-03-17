Helium Market Cap Tops $230.22 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00006024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $230.22 million and approximately $30.35 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,044,233 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

