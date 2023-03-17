Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Sells $147,871.14 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.27. 1,243,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
