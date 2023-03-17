HI Price Down 15% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $32.21 million and $580,603.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00032393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00205219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,441.13 or 0.99922500 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01203679 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $473,461.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

