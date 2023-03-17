Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $12,424.50 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 90 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $12,424.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,113.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

HLT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.54. 2,818,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average is $134.70. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

